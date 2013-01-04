(Any opinions expressed here are those of the author, and not necessarily of Thomson Reuters)

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar

As thrillers go, Aditya Datt's "Table No. 21″ isn't likely to keep you on the edge of your seat, but you won't be making a beeline for the exit either. This is one of those in-between films that won't really make it to your list of must-see movies.

Paresh Rawal plays a hotel tycoon who convinces a young couple holidaying at his resort in Fiji to play a dangerous game, at the end of which they could win a lot of money.

Vivaan and Sia (Rajeev Khandelwal and Tena Desae), a young, married couple are enamoured by the lure of money and agree to play along, but realise things aren't as simple as they seem.

Datt fails to keep the pace taut and the "Table No. 21" falters, especially in the first half. It is only later, especially in the last 20 minutes that the film redeems itself, when Datt reveals the motives of the characters.

Khandelwal and Rawal are competent in their roles, but Desae looks awkward, especially in the second half when she dons a look that wouldn't be out of place in a B-grade sci-fi film.

This is one of those movies you can catch on television when nothing else is playing. Otherwise, "Table No. 21″ is safe to avoid.