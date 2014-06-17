June 17 Mox Telecom AG : * Says executive board requested the opening of insolvency protection

proceedings under new bankruptcy law at Dusseldorf district court * Intends to restructure financially in self-administration * Says only Mox Telecom AG as holding company is affected by the insolvency

protection proceedings application * Says Mox Deals AG and other operating subsidiaries are not yet included in

the proceedings * Says reason for this step was that banks unexpectedly did not extend

financing * Says amount in question is about 30 million euros