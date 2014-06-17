June 17 Mox Telecom AG :
* Says executive board requested the opening of insolvency
protection
proceedings under new bankruptcy law at Dusseldorf district
court
* Intends to restructure financially in self-administration
* Says only Mox Telecom AG as holding company is affected by
the insolvency
protection proceedings application
* Says Mox Deals AG and other operating subsidiaries are not
yet included in
the proceedings
* Says reason for this step was that banks unexpectedly did not
extend
financing
* Says amount in question is about 30 million euros
