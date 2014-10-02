Oct 2 Mox Telecom AG

* Says insolvency proceedings open, US-subsidiary SDI sold

* Says Sohel Distributors Inc. (SDI) sold to previous minority shareholder

* Says purchase price was not disclosed

* Says looks for investors to sell further businesses

* Says no other companies of the group had to apply for insolvency until today due to insolvency of the holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: