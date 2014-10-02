BRIEF-Shanghai Belling unit gets court approval for liquidation
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court
Oct 2 Mox Telecom AG
* Says insolvency proceedings open, US-subsidiary SDI sold
* Says Sohel Distributors Inc. (SDI) sold to previous minority shareholder
* Says purchase price was not disclosed
* Says looks for investors to sell further businesses
* Says no other companies of the group had to apply for insolvency until today due to insolvency of the holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
