BRIEF-LPP April revenue 524 mln zlotys, up 11% YR/YR
* April revenue about 524 million zlotys ($135.72 million), up about 11 percent yoy
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Tuesday that its purchase of local rival Marfrig Global Foods SA's European Moy Park unit will lead to $50 million a year in synergies.
JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on a conference call that the company's debt levels would remain little-changed by the transaction. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* April revenue about 524 million zlotys ($135.72 million), up about 11 percent yoy
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.