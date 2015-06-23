(Adds comments from conference call with analysts, reporters)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazilian meat packer JBS SA
said on Tuesday that its purchase of local rival
Marfrig Global Foods SA's European Moy Park unit will
lead to $50 million a year in cost savings.
JBS Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on a conference call
that the company's debt levels would remain little-changed by
the $1.5 billion acquisition.
JBS said net debt to earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to rise to
2.54 from 2.3 at the end of the first quarter.
Batista said JBS will use its current cash flow to pay for
the poultry and processed foods company based in Great Britain.
"This acquisition is relevant and strategic, but it's not an
acquisition that is relevant from the point of view of our
balance sheet or leverage," Batista said.
Moy Park generated net revenue in the first quarter of 2015
of 1.54 billion reais ($500 million).
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)