MAPUTO Feb 20 At least 17 people were killed after a freight train carrying commuters and merchandise including coal derailed in Mozambique's capital on Thursday, a railway company driver told Reuters on Friday.

The Mozambique Ports and Railways train derailed at about 1200 GMT. It was travelling from Maputo to neighbouring Zimbabwe. No further details were available.

