(Adds railway company's statement)

MAPUTO Feb 20 At least one person was killed and 12 were injured when a freight train carrying commuters and coal derailed in Mozambique on Thursday, the Mozambique Ports and Railways state agency said on Friday.

The agency said it would give a further update on Saturday because it was still verifying the extent of the damage.

The train derailed on Thursday afternoon north of Maputo while travelling on a railway line linking the capital to neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Rescue officials were digging through piles of coal to find any people that may be trapped underneath after two wagons derailed and nine overturned, the agency said.

A train driver had earlier told Reuters that 17 people could have died in the crash and there were people trapped in the wreckage, although he could not estimate how many.

The railways agency said it had launched an investigation on the cause of the accident. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by James Macharia)