BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
MAPUTO, April 4 The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Monday it planned to triple its financial support to Mozambique to $1.7 billion, to assist the resource-rich southern African nation hard hit by the slump in commodity prices.
"We are planning to increase our level of financial support to Mozambique to $1.7 billion from the year 2016-17", the bank's president Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina said after meeting with Mozambique president Filipe Nyusi.
The current portfolio of the AfDB in Mozambique consists of 19 projects totaling more than $600 million. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
BRUSSELS, May 23 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.