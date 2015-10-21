* Anadarko says investment decision down to government
* Hopes to ship first LNG cargo by "end of the decade"
By Joe Brock
MAPUTO, Oct 21 U.S. energy company Anadarko
is pushing ahead with its planned $20 billion Mozambique
gas export project and will make a final investment decision
once the government approves its development plan.
"We're working full out to achieve a final investment
decision as soon as possible," Anadarko's country manager John
Peffer told Reuters in Maputo, without committing to a timeline.
There has been uncertainty over when Anadarko would make its
final call on the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in
northern Mozambique, one of the world's biggest gas finds in a
decade.
Other oil and gas companies have deferred large development
projects following a sharp fall in oil prices. And there was
speculation earlier this year that Anadarko might sell assets in
Mozambique.
Peffer said the investment decision was dependent on the
government approving its development plan which it was
submitting very soon. He said that pulling out of the project
was "not an option."
Once the plan is submitted the government has, by law, nine
months to respond, potentially adding to costs.
Anadarko aims to have its first LNG cargo leave Mozambique
by the end of the decade, Peffer said, delayed from an original
plan of 2018.
But two industry sources close to the project said 2020 was
unrealistic. "Even if it went without a hitch, five years is
probably not enough to finish this level of infrastructure," one
of the industry sources said.
Johannesburg-based Standard Bank estimates Mozambique, one
of the world's poorest countries, has the potential to become
the third largest LNG supplier in the world, adding $39 billion
a year to the southern African country's economy.
Italian energy firm Eni is also developing gas off
the coast of Mozambique using offshore floating facilities.
Peffer said Anadarko had non-binding agreements with Asian
buyers for 8 million tonnes of LNG a year, or around 90 percent
of the contracts it needs to proceed with the project.
He said the company had indications of interest from export
credit agencies for 60 percent of the project's funding.
One remaining issue is Anadarko's re-settlement plan, which
will involve moving thousands of Mozambicans from their homes in
the region where the LNG facilities will be built and paying for
new accommodation elsewhere.
Some civil society groups have raised concerns about poor
communities being forced to leave their homes by re-settlement
plans. Peffer said Anadarko would submit its re-settlement
proposal to government imminently.
Brazil's Vale re-settled communities in Mozambique's Tete
province where it was developing coal, leading to widespread
protests in 2012 and drawing criticism from human rights groups.
"Re-settlement is something we take extremely seriously and
it needs to be managed carefully," Peffer said. "We are
following all of Mozambique's laws and international best
practices."
(Editing by Jane Merriman)