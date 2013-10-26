* Bus travelling between towns burned by attackers
* State media blames Renamo for attack
* Former rebel group has abandoned peace pact
By Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 26 Suspected Renamo guerrillas
ambushed a passenger minibus in central Mozambique on Saturday,
killing one person and injuring 10 more in an attack condemned
by President Armando Guebuza, state media said.
Fears of hit-and-run attacks by armed partisans of Renamo
opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama have increased after the army
overran Dhlakama's base in central Sofala province on Monday,
forcing him to flee into the bush.
Former rebel group Renamo fought a 16-year civil war against
the ruling Frelimo party which ended in a 1992 peace pact that
established multi-party politics. Renamo has lost every election
since 1992 and Dhlakama's party, which is demanding electoral
reforms, said on Monday it was abandoning the peace agreement.
The latest fighting follows Renamo raids in April and June
in Sofala province. It is taking place several hundred
kilometres (miles) north of the capital Maputo in a rural
province, but has raised concerns that the country could slip
back into a wider conflict that would derail a coal and offshore
gas investment boom that has boosted economic growth.
The state news agency AIM said President Guebuza condemned
Saturday's attack on the minibus travelling between Machanga and
the port of Beira in Sofala province. The bus was burned out and
two other civilian vehicles were hit in the ambush, AIM said.
Renamo, which has said it does not want a return to all-out
war, did not immediately claim the ambush. It said this week one
of Dhlakama's top aides, former rebel and Renamo member of
parliament Armindo Milaco, was killed in the raid by government
troops on Dhlakama's Sathunjira camp on Monday.
Dhlakama is in hiding in an undisclosed location and Renamo
spokesmen say he is well.
AIM quoted Guebuza's spokesman Edson Macuacua as saying the
Mozambican president was still open to holding talks with the
Renamo leader and appealed to him to come forward. "The only
solution to any difference is dialogue," Macuacua said.
The United Nations, former colonial ruler Portugal, the
Catholic Church and foreign donor governments including the
United States have all called on Frelimo and Renamo to negotiate
their differences and avoid a return to war.
Mozambique's economy is expected to grow 7 percent this year
- one of the fastest in Africa - and investors such as Brazil's
Vale, London-listed Rio Tinto, Italy's Eni
and U.S. oil firm Anadarko have been developing
some of the world's largest untapped coal and gas reserves
there.
Renamo, which still holds 51 seats in the 250-member
parliament, accuses Guebuza and his party of monopolising
political and economic power in the country, where more than
half the population still lives in poverty. It is demanding an
overhaul of what it says is a flawed electoral system.
The opposition group says it will boycott upcoming municipal
elections on Nov. 20 and has threatened to disrupt voting.