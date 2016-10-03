JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 Mozambique's banking system
is "in good health", a senior central bank official said on
Monday, after a liquidity crunch and bailout of the southern
African nation's fourth-biggest lender, Moza Banco.
"There is no reason for alarm," the AIM state news agency
quoted Joana Matsombe, head of banking supervision at the
central bank, as telling a news conference.
Moza Banco got into difficulties this year after a rapid
expansion of its branch network and an incomplete
recapitalisation from shareholders that caused its solvency
ratio to fall below the required 8 percent minimum, Matsombe
said.
On average, Mozambique's banks had a solvency ratio of 15
percent, she was quoted as saying.
Moza Banco's non-performing loans were 8 percent of total
lending, higher than the 5.3 percent average in the banking
system, although Matsombe said this was not a significant factor
in its problems.
Mozambique's economy and currency have been hit hard this
year by a financial crisis stemming from more than $2 billion in
foreign borrowing since 2013 that was not included in the budget
or approved by parliament.
The International Monetary Fund and foreign donors have cut
off support, saying they were kept in the dark about the debt,
much of which was spent on building a state tuna-fishing company
and enhancing maritime security.
The central bank has guaranteed all deposits held at Moza
Banco, fired its board and taken over its day-to-day operations.
Matsombe said the regulator was looking to clean up the bank and
sell it within six months.
"We do not intend to stay there," she said. "Our task, as
the regulator, is not to manage banks."
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Susan Fenton)