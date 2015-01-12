MAPUTO Jan 12 At least 69 people died over the
weekend in Mozambique after drinking home-brewed beer, a local
government official told state television.
The mass poisoning occurred when people attending a funeral
on Friday in the village of Chitima in central Mozambique fell
ill, with seven fatalities initially confirmed on Saturday
morning.
"As we prepared to determine the cause of death of people we
began to receive a lot of people with diarrhoea and other muscle
aches. After that we began to receive dead bodies from several
neighbourhoods," Paula Bernardo, the district director for
Health, Women and Social Action, told the public broadcaster.
She said at least 169 remained in hospital. Samples of the
brew and suspicious objects found inside the drum have been sent
to the National Laboratory in the capital Maputo for testing.
Home brews concocted from corn, sorghum or other crops are
commonly consumed in many parts of Africa and funerals on the
continent are often accompanied by drinking and feasting.
The outgoing president, Armando Guebuza, declared three days
of national mourning.
