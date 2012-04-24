* New round after huge gas discoveries by Anadarko, Eni
* Mozambique to revise petroleum law to match high interest
MAPUTO, April 24 Mozambique will launch another
round of bidding for blocks in the southern part of the offshore
Rovuma basin, near where Anadarko Petroleum and Eni
have made gas discoveries, an official said on Tuesday.
Arsenio Mabote, the chairman of the National Petroleum
Institute (INP), also said the bidding will be open to all on a
competitive basis.
"We are planning to launch a new bidding round for
non-exploited offshore areas in the southern part of the Rovuma
basin by the end of this year," he told Reuters on the sidelines
of an energy and mining conference.
A number of companies, including Eni, Exxon Mobil,
BP, Malaysia's Petronas, Shell, Tullow
Oil, Vitol and Noble Energy, have
expressed an interest in future bidding rounds, he said.
Mabote said Mozambique held recoverable resources of around
100 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.
Minerals resources minister Esperanca Bias said earlier on
Tuesday that when production of gas starts up in the Rovuma
basin within six years, its contribution to gross domestic
product would rise to 13 percent from the current 1.7 percent.
Mabote said the INP was revising the regulatory framework to
cater to interest in Mozambican gas and to include
unconventional sources such as coal bed methane and shale gas in
future licensing rounds.
According to a new law, even an indirect transfer of stakes
in projects will now require government approval. All
infrastructure plans, including for the building of liquefied
natural gas plants, will require a distinct concession contract.
Mabote said Mozambique was looking for companies with not
only technical and financial skills, but those who would also
help develop gas-based industries.
Mozambique also hopes to supply gas to its neighbours, he
said.
