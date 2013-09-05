LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Mozambique's government agency Ematum
is set to sell a USD500m seven-year amortising bond at a final
yield of 8.50%, according to one of the lead managers.
Books on the issue are oversubscribed and will close at
14:30 GMT.
Ematum had set initial yield guidance of low- to mid-8% on
the issue, which was then revised to 8.50% area.
The bonds, which will be eligible for inclusion in the EMBI
index, will have a weighted average life of four-and-a-half
years.
Mozambique is rated B+ by both Standard and Poor's and
Fitch, but the bonds themselves will be unrated.
The Reg S only security is a repackaged unsecured loan from
Credit Suisse that carries an unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee from the government.
BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are the lead managers on the
bond issue.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)