LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Mozambique's government agency Ematum
has priced a USD500m seven-year amortising bond at the final
yield of 8.50%, according to one of the lead managers.
The note, which carries a coupon of 6.305% and has a
weighted average life of four-and-a-half years, priced at a
reoffer price of 92.051.
Final terms came at the wide end of initial yield guidance
of low- to mid-8% released on Wednesday and later revised to
8.50% area on Thursday.
Mozambique is rated B+ by both Standard and Poor's and
Fitch, but the bonds themselves will be unrated.
The Reg S only security, which will be eligible for
inclusion in the EMBI index, is a repackaged unsecured loan from
Credit Suisse that carries an unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee from the government.
BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are the lead managers on the
bond issue.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Sudip Roy)