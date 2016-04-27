LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Investors in Mozambique's newly
exchanged bond are speaking to lawyers about bringing a lawsuit
against the deal's arrangers, Credit Suisse and VTB, after
claiming that crucial information was withheld by the banks.
Mozambique exchanged government-guaranteed debt issued by
Ematum, a tuna-fishing company, into bonds issued directly by
the sovereign earlier this month.
Bondholders representing more than 80% of the US$850m Ematum
bonds, which were due to mature in 2020, swapped them for
US$726m of Mozambique bonds that come due in 2023. The exchange,
which the banks say was undertaken to ease Mozambique's
repayment schedule, was arranged by Credit Suisse and VTB.
But at the time of the exchange, investors said they were
unaware that the two banks had previously made bilateral loans
to state-owned Mozambique entities, guaranteed by the
government, that are due to be repaid before the new bond
matures.
Investors claim that by not clearly disclosing the loans,
the banks have acted dishonestly.
At the moment, investors say that more has been disclosed
about Credit Suisse's bilateral arrangements with Mozambique and
so they have turned their attention more towards the Swiss bank
until they find out further details about VTB's exposure.
"The day after the tender, Credit Suisse said there was
another loan," said Marco Ruijer, portfolio manager at NN
Investment Partners. "They never told us in the prospectus. It
was perhaps not prudent of Credit Suisse to do a restructuring
to extend the maturity from 2020 to 2023 when they themselves
have a loan on the books which is maturing before 2023. It is a
little bit murky of Credit Suisse."
The Credit Suisse loan is a US$620m facility to Proindicus,
a state entity owned by the Ministries of Interior and Defence
and the State Security and Intelligence Service, which comes due
in 2022, according to three investors.
Meanwhile, a VTB loan made to another Mozambique entity was
for US$520m, according to investors, though they do not know
when it matures, with some claiming it comes due as soon as
2021.
"The fact that there is a maturity date before the bond and
of around the same size as the bond that the banks have not
clearly told the market is upsetting," said a second investor
that holds the Mozambique notes.
The bond exchange prospectus does say that "an affiliate of
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited has a lending
relationship with a wholly-owned state entity whose obligations
have the benefit of a guarantee from Mozambique".
The prospectus also outlines that there may be conflicts of
interest involving the joint dealer-managers and other firms
associated with the exchange, which includes dealing "in debt
securities or other obligations of any type of Mozambique or
state-owned entities."
But there is no mention of the size or maturity profile of
the specific Proindicus loan.
A statement sent to IFR from the VTB press office said: "We
do not believe that there was any undisclosed conflict of
interest and we are not aware of any litigation. Mozambique has
multiple financing arrangements with varying maturities with
different creditors not all of which are known to us.
"VTB's lending relationships were clearly disclosed in the
offer and exchange documents and in the financial press and
every opportunity was made available to investors to ask further
questions during the process."
Credit Suisse declined to make an official comment.
One investor said that Credit Suisse only disclosed the loan
it made to Proindicus because there was a clause in the loan
that said if Ematum undertook an exchange, Credit Suisse had to
inform investors that they could accelerate payment on the
Ematum bond.
Mozambique's first foray into the capital markets via Ematum
was already swamped in controversy before investors found out
about the loans.
Mozambique's previous government admitted to spending
US$500m of the US$850m Ematum proceeds on defence, and not on
the country's nascent tuna-fishing industry - the intended use
of funds detailed in the prospectus.
CALLING IN LEGAL
Investors say they have created an informal group to explore
taking legal action against the banks.
"I believe it was illegal and there are grounds for a
lawsuit," said a third investor with a position in the
Mozambique bonds.
The second investor said: "Mozambique will not be the target
of the suit. It's going to be the brokers [Credit Suisse and
VTB]. Some other investors have started seeking outside
council."
The investor said he has not officially sought outside
council, but has had informal conversations with legal experts
about the options for taking action.
In total, 84 investment houses held the Ematum bonds before
the exchange took place, including major emerging market players
like BlackRock, Ashmore, and Aberdeen Asset Management, Thomson
Reuters data show.
