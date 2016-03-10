* Sovereign hit hard by semi-annual bond repayments
* Seeking to swap for new bond with single, final payment
* Sources insist not a debt restructuring
By Michael Turner
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Mozambique is trying to swap a bond
with a biannual principal repayment structure into a new note
that shifts payment to a one-off event at maturity, in a bid to
ease repayment pressure.
People close to the deal insist this does not count as a
debt restructuring.
Mozambique, rated B2/B-/B, has asked holders of bonds in
government-owned tuna fishing company Ematum to swap the debt
for a new US dollar-denominated 2023 note.
"The amortisation is killing them," said a syndicate banker.
"The main thing for Mozambique is to take the amortizing
structure out."
Trieu Pham, CEEMEA strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities,
said: "The bullet structure will take some pressure off. The
amount of debt is unsustainable at these levels with an
amortising structure."
The old bonds, which have US$697m outstanding, pay a 6.305%
coupon and are due to mature in 2020. Issued through a special
purpose vehicle called Mozambique Ematum Finance, the notes pay
investors US$76.5m, plus interest, twice a year for the life of
the bond.
"For Mozambique it is too burdensome for their growth
profile to pay back that much semi-annually," said a person
close to the issuer.
The government's external debt amounts to 60% of GDP,
according to Pham at MUFG.
BITE THE BULLET
The new bonds will have a bullet structure, meaning
Mozambique repays the entirety of the principle in one go when
the notes mature.
However, this exposes a new risk, as investors would need to
feel certain that Mozambique will have the money to pay the full
amount in 2023.
"The bullet structure isn't a bet on Mozambique's growth,"
said the person. "It's a bet on liquefied natural gas."
Mozambique has LNG assets valued at around US$100bn,
according to analysts. Some of this is expected to become
monetised in the coming years - before the new 2023 bond
matures.
But the country has yet to export any LNG. US firm Anadarko,
one of a handful of companies seeking to tap Mozambique's LNG
reserves, is aiming to have its first LNG cargo leave Mozambique
by the end of the decade, the company told Reuters in October
2015.
The commodity-producing country's GDP is expected to have
grown by 6.3% in 2015, and 6.5% in 2016 - a figure that the
International Monetary Fund called "below potential" in a
December review.
"Over the medium term," the IMF said, "growth is projected
to recover to 7.5%-8%, supported by massive investment in
natural gas projects and higher coal production."
NO HAIRCUTS
The sovereign is offering new bonds at a cash price of 80 to
investors who respond before the early deadline of March 21,
2016.
This sent confusion rippling through the markets, as
analysts thought it meant a 20% haircut on principle, but people
close to the issuer insist this is not the case.
The new notes are offered at a four-point premium to where
the Ematum bonds were trading before the exchange announcement,
and the new notes will be redeemed at full value when they come
due.
"If you had 10 bonds before the exchange, you're still going
to have 10 bonds after the exchange," said a second person with
close knowledge of the transaction. "There is no restructuring
or cram-down for investors."
Nonetheless, rating agencies might still see the exchange
offer as a default as it includes a maturity extension,
according to a bank analyst.
Mozambique has to get 75% of investors voting on the
exchange - and 75% of those voting agreeing - for the exchange
to go ahead.
But if it does go ahead, anyone voting not to exchange will
have their debt forcibly exchanged into the new notes.
BAD PR
The Ematum bonds - Mozambique's first foray into
international capital markets - were mired in controversy after
they were sold in 2013. Many investors thought the proceeds were
being used solely to build a state-owned tuna fishing fleet, but
a portion was used to bolster maritime security.
"The old bonds have got a lot of bad PR about them," said
the second person. "This is a way to wipe the slate clean and
for Mozambique to start again with a new benchmark deal."
Because the new bonds will be issued directly by the state
and not an SPV, they will be eligible to join JP Morgan's widely
followed EMBI index.
The coupon on the proposed new bond is expected to be
revealed next week after the issuer gathers market feedback.
Credit Suisse Securities and VTB Capital are dealer managers
on the exchange. The final deadline is March 29.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Julian Baker and Ian
Edmondson)