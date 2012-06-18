JOHANNESBURG, June 18 Clean Carbon Industries (CCI) may develop a 40,000 barrels-per-day coal-to-liquids plant in Mozambique to boost supply of fuel and chemicals to the southern African state and reduce its reliance on costly imports, the company said on Monday.

Mozambique is a net importer of fuel, with some 900,000 tonnes of fuel products brought into the country each year, the national fuels director said in April.

Given its large coal reserves, the former Portuguese colony has seen a flood of foreign investment into the mining sector, with the likes of Vale and Rio Tinto setting up in the coal-rich northern Tete province.

Mozambique is now estimated to be home to some of the world's largest untapped reserves of coking coal, used in steelmaking furnaces, and various grades of thermal coal.

CCI, a joint venture between Twin City Venture Capital, Hugh Brown and Associates, Mozambican shareholders and a team of international engineering specialists, is working on a feasibility study for the project which should be completed by the end of 2014.

"Subject to final viability, financial closure is expected by October 2015, enabling construction to start in the first quarter of 2016," CCI said in a statement.

The company said the plant would annually consume up to 17 million tonnes of lower-grade coal, not suitable for exports or sale, and thus reduce the need for stockpiling at the mines.

CCI said it has been in talks with Ncondezi Coal to supply coal for the project.

Mozambique will have first call on the initial 20,000 bpd produced by the plant, leaving excess capacity to be exported to nearby countries, including Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Botswana, and to be converted into chemical feedstock. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)