MAPUTO Jan 27 Mozambique's economy will struggle to achieve growth of 7 percent and inflation of 5.6 percent in 2016 due severe drought in its southern regions and a weak global economy, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

"Weaknesses in the recovery of the world economy, particularly the economies of emerging markets," Governor Ernesto Gove said in a speech at the bank's annual meeting, a day after his deputy was fired by President Filipe Nyusi.

Growth in 2015 would reach 6.3 percent in 2015 according to bank, but the International Monetary Fund forecasts the southern African nation will miss its target of 7 percent growth due to the slowdown in China and delays in initiating investments in the lucrative gas sector. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)