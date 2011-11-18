MAPUTO Nov 18 Mozambique will launch a new tender for the development of its Chibuto heavy mineral sands deposit after scrapping a tender previously awarded to Rock Forage Titanium, the ministry of mineral resources said on Friday.

The ministry said it had cancelled Rock Forage Titanium's tender after the company failed to comply with conditions agreed to under the tender launched last year and which included the extraction, concentration, beneficiation and production of titanium pigments at Chibuto.

The new tender will be issued soon, the ministry said in a statement, without providing any more details.

Rock Forage Titanium is a subsidiary of privately-owned Rock Forage Mining Ltd. (Reporting by William Mapote, writing by Agnieszka Flak)