Maputo Nov 21 Mozambique plans to solicit
international bids for a $2 billion railway and port development
project next month to boost its coal exports, the chairman of
state-owned rail and ports group CFM said on Wednesday.
"By the end of this year we should issue the tender. The
project will cost around $2 billion, including the port,"
Rosario Mualeia said on the sidelines of a Coaltrans conference.
The tender will be for a 525 km line from the Tete province
to Macuse, in Mozambique's Zambezia province, and a new port,
able to handle around 20 million tonnes of coal per year.
Mualeia also said a delayed upgrade of its Sena line, the
only railway currently linking to the coal-rich Moatize basin
with the coast, to enable it to carry 6.5 million tonnes of
coal, will be completed by the end of the year.
A further upgrade to 20 million tonnes is scheduled for
completion by end of 2014.