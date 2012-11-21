MAPUTO Nov 21 South Africa's Grindrod
will expand annual throughput capacity at its Matola coal
terminal in Mozambique to 7.3 million tonnes by March next year,
then start a larger upgrade to 20 million tonnes, an official
said.
The Matola terminal, outside Mozambique's capital Maputo, is
an increasingly important route for South African companies that
have been struggling to ship all their coal for export due to
congestion on railways leading to terminals in South Africa.
The Matola terminal can process 6 million tonnes of product
now, some of which is used to move magnetite - an iron ore used
in a variety of industrial and other applications.
Sean Rowan, commercial executive for Grindrod Terminals,
said the 20 million tonnes terminal will be a new unit.
Once this is built, in two phases due in 2016 and 2018, the
current facility will be converted into either a magnetite or
iron ore terminal.
A final investment decision for the expansion to 20 million
tonnes will be taken by March next year, he said.
"We are engaging with a lot of coal producers to secure
commercial agreements which need to be put in place by early
next year," Rowan told a Coaltrans conference in Maputo on
Wednesday.
While it has so far been mainly South African producers
sending coal through Matola, Grindrod plans to open it to other
countries as well and has run a trial moving coal from
landlocked Botswana.
"We are heavily dependent on South African exporters but the
plan for this expansion is to provide an export route and export
capacity to all neighbouring countries of Maputo," he said.
Rowan said Grindrod was in talks with South African freight
logistics group Transnet and its Mozambican counterpart CFM to
match the expanded terminal's capacity on their railway lines.
"Those discussions are progressing extremely well," he said.
Shipping company Grindrod is also in talks with Transnet to
reduce the rates on the line leading to Matola, which are double
those Transnet charges on its main coal line to the Richards Bay
Coal Terminal in South Africa.
"We are trying to get the rates reduced but nothing has been
concluded as yet. Hopefully soon that will be happen," Rowan
said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and William Mapote; Editing by
Anthony Barker)