By Agnieszka Flak
MAPUTO, Nov 23 Mozambique does not plan to seek
overly high state and local participation in mining, beyond
current totals of 5-20 percent, to keep attracting vital
investment, the head of the state-owned mining company said.
While some southern African politicians have campaigned to
nationalise mines or demanded that 51 percent stakes in
companies be given to local black people, as in Zimbabwe,
Antonio Manhica said his government would seek to balance the
interests of the country with those of investors.
"In each of the projects, we have 5-20 percent... we don't
expect to see much change in that," the CEO of the Empresa
Mocambicana de Exploracao Mineira (EMEM) told Reuters.
That percentage is divided between what is given to the
state and what would be sold to local investors, possibly via a
listing on the local bourse.
Manhica said the government was aware of the massive
investment needed to develop the infrastructure to support a
boom in the coal sector. Railways and ports were severely
damaged during the civil war which ended in 1992.
"We still feel that we have to create an environment to
attract as much investment as possible," he said.
But calls for greater benefits for ordinary Mozambicans
could change that stance in the long-term and stakes could be
raised in the future.
The former Portuguese colony has seen a flood of foreign
investment on the back of its coal boom and Manhica said coal -
seen as a strategic mineral used in power generation - was the
primary target for state participation.
Major foreign investors in the coal sector include Vale
, Rio Tinto , Anglo American,
ENRC and Jindal Steel and Power.
Coal output is forecast to reach 100 million tonnes per year
within a decade from just more than 3 million tonnes now.
The EMEM was formed in 2009 to manage government and local
interests in the mining industry by acquiring stakes in projects
or applying for prospecting and exploration licences and
possibly developing them through to the mining stage.
The level of the stakes is decided on a case-by-case basis
during contractual negotiations with the mining companies. So
far the companies have been receptive to the idea, he said.
LOCAL APPETITE
Manhica said there was a large appetite for involvement in
mining from local investors and from financiers wishing to
support them. The state was concerned, however, that these
investments may fall back into the hands of the
politically-connected elite if not made sustainable.
Manhica said Mozambique was learning from the mistakes of
neighbouring South Africa, where the policy to give greater
ownership of the economy to blacks who had been disenfranchised
by apartheid benefited a small part of the population with
political ties to the ruling party.
"We are still in the learning curve. It's not an easy thing
to do," he said in the interview on Thursday.
When itself applying for licences, EMEM will target other
niche minerals such as titanium, graphite and mineral sands. It
eventually plans partnership with a private investor to develop
some projects while retaining majority ownership.
Mozambique has trod a fairly investor-friendly path so far,
and Manhica said much effort was spent on convincing firms that
there would be none of the U-turns encountered elsewhere.
"It's something we have to do almost every day," he said.
The minerals minister said separately that there were
internal talks about possible tax changes that could affect the
sector, but it was too early to say what the outcome would be.
