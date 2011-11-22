MAPUTO Nov 22 India's Jindal Power & Steel will start production of coal at its project in Mozambique next year with first exports expected towards the end of that year, the company's country head for Mozambique said on Tuesday.

The company initially eyes a run of mine output of 10 million tonnes, with the option to double that in the future. The mine will produce semi-hard coking coal and thermal coal for domestic use and for exports.

"The ramp up period will be between three to five years, starting in 2012," Manoj Gupta told a conference in Maputo.

The company's mine is not linked to the Sena railway line which Vale and Rio Tinto plan to use to transport coal to the port.

Gupta said logistics constraints remained the biggest challenge for upcoming coal producers in Mozambique and any expansion will depend on the availability of rail and port capacity. He said Jindal initially plans to transport its coal with trucks over 100 km (60 miles) to link up with the Sena line. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)