MAPUTO Feb 19 A railway line in Mozambique, which transports coal from mines owned by Brazil's Vale and Rio Tinto to the export port at Beira, will remain shut at least until next week after heavy rains, logistics group CFM said.

"It is not possible," Alves Cumbe, spokesman for the state-owned ports and railways group said when asked whether the railway line would open this week. "There are still intense rains and the river continues to flood. We cannot intervene at the moment."