* $6 billion expansion will double output
* 70 percent of expansion will be coking coal
(Adds details)
MAPUTO Nov 22 The board of Brazil's Vale
has approved a $6 billion expansion for its Moatize
coal project in Mozambique to lift output to 22 million tonnes
per year from the 11 million tonnes it expects to mine
initially, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Marcelo Matos, general manager for marketing and sales at
Vale's coal unit, told a coal conference in Maputo that first
production from the expanded mine is forecast for the second
half of 2014.
Some 70 percent of the coal coming from the expansion will be
coking coal - a key steelmaking ingredient -- and the remainder
thermal coal.
Vale began mining coal in Mozambique earlier this year and
has been exporting small amounts of thermal coal since
September. First exports of coking coal are expected to start in
December and be increased to commercial scale by March/April
next year.
All export growth plans would have to overcome the woeful
stare of Mozambique's infrastructure.
The expansion of Moatize will include the upgrade of the
northern of port Nacala which will be used to export Vale's coal
and the building of a rail line connecting the coal mine with
the port.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)