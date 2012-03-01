MAPUTO, March 1 Mozambique plans to impose
a capital gains tax on the sale of UK-based Cove Energy Plc
, the minerals minister said on Thursday.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma
Offshore Area 1, in Mozambique, where operator Anadarko
said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas.
Bidders for Cove so far include Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Thai state-controlled oil and gas group PTT
.
"We are monitoring the negotiations and what we have said is
that we are going to put in place a capital gains tax,"
Esperanca Bias told journalists.