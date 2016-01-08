BRIEF-Faurecia to develop and manufacture fuell cell tanks with Stelia Aerospace Composite
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
MAPUTO Jan 8 Mozambique's consumer inflation accelerated to 10.55 percent year-on-year in December from 6.27 percent in November, driven by the higher cost of food, electricity and water, the statistics office said on Friday. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T