MAPUTO Aug 28 A veteran Mozambican
investigative reporter, publisher of the online Diario de
Noticias, was killed in a drive-by shooting as he jogged in the
capital Maputo on Friday, police said.
Paulo Machava had previously worked on a radio show that
talked about crime. Police said they were yet to make any
arrests or establish the motive.
Abductions, mostly of wealthy foreigners involved in the
southern African nation's coal and gas sector, and
execution-style killings are becoming common in Maputo.
A prominent lawyer, Gilles Cistac, who was viewed as
sympathetic to opposition calls for decentralisation of power in
the resource-rich southern African country, was shot dead
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; editing by Andrew Roche)