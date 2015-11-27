* Mozambique's "tuna bond" could be restructured
* Ratings agencies concerned about rising debt
* Huge gas project decisions key to economic future
MAPUTO, Nov 27 Mozambique's metical currency
has weakened around 21 percent this week, Reuters data
showed, as investors fret over the government's moves to
restructure an $850 million international bond.
Mozambique is one of the world's poorest nations. While gas
discovered off the coast could transform the country, which was
ravaged by a 16-year civil war that ended in 1992, delays in
initiating those investments have set back economic growth.
More immediately, investors are worried about its ability to
manage its finances after it launched an $850 million bond to
start state tuna-fishing company Ematum, only for $500 million
of the proceeds to be spent on defence.
So far, no details have been provided on where exactly the
money has gone.
As of 1205 GMT on Friday, the metical was 0.6 percent weaker
on the day at 56.61 to the U.S. dollar. That takes its losses
this week to a hefty 21 percent and leaves it down about 43
percent against the dollar since the start of the year.
This week, Mozambique has ramped up negotiations on the
so-called tuna bond to cut its borrowing costs and extend its
repayment period, two sources involved told Reuters.
Last month, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane had told
Reuters the government may try to convert the loan into
sovereign-debt to improve the terms.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's, which downgraded the
country in July, has warned it could cut its rating again if
Ematum's sovereign-guaranteed debt is restructured.
Mozambique has pinned its longer-term economic hopes on a
potential gas boom over the next decade. But final investment
decisions by Italy's Eni and U.S. firm Anadarko
have been repeatedly delayed and remain in the balance.
If those decisions are made next year, as expected,
Mozambique could become one of the world's top liquefied natural
gas exporters under projects that could bring in more than $30
billion in investment in the country.
But investors are wary about more delays to gas projects
with prices subdued and the government still at odds with energy
companies over the terms of the deals.
South Africa-based NKC African Economics cut its sovereign
debt rating outlook on Mozambique to 'negative' this week.
"It is becoming increasingly important that the
commercialisation of Mozambique's natural gas is successful,
with any significant delays harmful to the country's economic
outlook," NKC economist Hanns Spangenberg said on Friday.
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Mozambique's credit rating
on Oct. 30 on concerns over a deterioration in fiscal management
and expectations of a widening debt-to-GDP ratio after the
issuance of the Ematum bond.
Mozambique's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate
by 50 basis points to 8.25 percent on Nov. 16, partly in an
effort to curb the slide of the metical.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari and Joe Brock; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)