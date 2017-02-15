MAPUTO Feb 15 Tropical storm Dineo is expected
to develop into a category one cyclone and hit the southern
coast of Mozambique on Wednesday afternoon, South Africa's
National Forecasting Centre said.
"It is expected to make landfall between 1400 and 1600 local
time," forecaster Madimetja Thema told Reuters.
Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries which is
currently in the throes of a debt and financial crisis, is prone
to flooding. It is especially vulnerable following a scorching
drought last year because soils degraded or hardened by dry
spells do not easily absorb water.
(Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia and Gareth
Jones)