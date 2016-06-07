* Swiss watchdog FINMA says in touch with CS over Mozambique
By Joshua Franklin and Wendell Roelf
ZURICH/CAPE TOWN, June 7 Financial watchdogs
from Switzerland and Britain are looking into Credit Suisse's
involvement in Mozambique, where heavy undisclosed
sovereign borrowing has pushed the country close to default.
Swiss regulator FINMA said it was in touch with the
Zurich-based bank over the Mozambique issue, while the UK's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking at the role of
Credit Suisse and Russian lender VTB, according to a
source familiar with the situation.
Credit Suisse and VTB have both been active in the southern
African country, arranging loans for state-owned firms as well
as helping with a eurobond issue.
Credit Suisse declined comment. VTB said it had been open
and transparent with the regulator on the Mozambique transaction
and was not aware of any investigations.
In April, the Mozambique government belatedly disclosed as
much as $1.35 billion of sovereign borrowing arranged without
parliamentary approval, as required by law.
This followed a rescheduling deal on an $850 million
eurobond launched in 2013 that Mozambique was struggling to
repay. Since then, a state-owned company has missed a repayment
due last month on a $535 million loan arranged by VTB.
As this loan carries a sovereign guarantee, Mozambique risks
being declared in default unless it can negotiate another
rescheduling agreement.
A spokesman for FINMA told Reuters on Tuesday it had
contacted Credit Suisse over its engagement with Mozambique.
"We are aware of the issue and are in contact with the bank over
this matter," he said on Tuesday, declining to give any further
details.
Mozambique's problems are casting a shadow over investment
in the country, one of the world's poorest, which had been
picking up as banks were attracted to energy projects following
recent gas discoveries.
South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday that
it is to pause work on power sector projects in Mozambique
because of its sovereign debt problems.
"At the moment we are all cautious when we do new projects
in Mozambique," Rentia van Tonder, Standard Bank's head of
renewable energy, power and infrastructure told Reuters on the
sidelines of an African oil conference. "We do have sovereign
limits and certain guidelines we look at, and our country risk
team is currently reviewing our approach to Mozambique."
Standard Bank, which was considering coal projects as well
as an expansion to the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric scheme in
Mozambique, was the lead arranger on the 100 megawatt Gigawatt
independent power producer project.
Separately, a source told Reuters on Monday that the British
FCA was looking into the role played by both Credit Suisse and
VTB in Mozambique.
VTB said debt figures had been published when the eurobond
was launched. "As we previously said, the total public debt
number disclosed in the prospectus of the issued sovereign
eurobond was inclusive of all outstanding direct and publicly
guaranteed government debt, as confirmed to us by Ministry of
Finance of Mozambique," the Russian bank said.
VTB has held talks with Mozambique on the $535 million loan
it arranged in 2014 for state-owned Mozambique Asset Management
after a $178 million repayment due on May 23 was missed.
Mozambique's foreign debt has ballooned in the last four
years, largely due to expectations it was set to become a major
natural gas producer.
However, those expectations are now being shown to be wildly
premature, leaving the country with a foreign debt burden equal
to $400 per head - only a fraction below the International
Monetary Fund's $435 annual per capita GDP estimate.
