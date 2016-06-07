ZURICH, June 7 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is in touch with lender Credit Suisse over its role in Mozambique loans, a FINMA spokesman said.

"We are aware of the issue and are in contact with the bank over this matter," he said, declining further comment. Credit Suisse declined comment.

Mozambique owned up in April to as much as $1.35 billion of undeclared sovereign borrowing that may have tipped it into an unsustainable debt trap. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)