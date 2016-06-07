ZURICH, June 7 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is
in touch with lender Credit Suisse over its role in
Mozambique loans, a FINMA spokesman said.
"We are aware of the issue and are in contact with the bank
over this matter," he said, declining further comment. Credit
Suisse declined comment.
Mozambique owned up in April to as much as $1.35 billion of
undeclared sovereign borrowing that may have tipped it into an
unsustainable debt trap.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt, Editing by
Michael Shields)