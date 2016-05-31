JOHANNESBURG May 31 Mozambique's metical fell to a record low of 60 to the dollar on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data, as fears of an imminent sovereign debt default weighed on the currency.

State firm Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) missed a May 23 deadline for a $178 million repayment on a $500 million loan organised by Russia's VTB Bank. The government and the bank remain in talks. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)