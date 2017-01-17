LONDON Jan 17 Mozambique's 2023 dollar-bond
rebounded 1.5 cents on Tuesday, according to data from trading
platform MarketAxess, recovering some of the ground lost a day
earlier when the finance ministry warned it would not make a
Jan. 18 coupon payment.
The 2023 bond was up 1.5 cents to trade at
58.8 cents in the dollar, according to MarketAxess, having lost
2 percent on Monday.
The yield premium paid by Mozambique sovereign bonds over
U.S. Treasuries in the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified index
also narrowed 131 basis points to 2,087, the
lowest level this year.
The southern African nation, whose total foreign obligations
are roughly equivalent to its GDP, said its financial
difficulties made its ability to repay debt this year "extremely
limited".
The Emerging Market Trade Association (EMTA) recommended
that market players trade the 2023 bond at the centre of the
problems on the assumption that they will not receive any coupon
payment.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Marc Jones)