* Maputo fails to meet loan payment deadline, source says
* Creditors, government still in restructuring talks
* Secretive government borrowing triggered debt crisis
(Adds background, details on Eni, minister comments)
By Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, May 23 Mozambique was heading toward a
default on Monday after the government failed to honour a
sovereign guarantee behind a $535 million loan taken out by a
state-run company to build shipyards that have not materialised,
a Finance Ministry source said.
The repayment crisis in what was once one of the continent's
brightest economic prospects is likely to trigger a reappraisal
of the wave of commercial lending to African governments during
the past decade of relatively strong regional growth.
The state firm, Mozambique Asset Management (MAM), was
unable to make the $178 million payment and the government -
which last month admitted to $1.35 billion of secret foreign
borrowing - also failed to come up with the cash, the source
said.
Foreign creditors behind the loan, organised by Russia's VTB
Bank, had rejected the war-scarred Southern African
country's initial proposals to renegotiate payments, but were
still in talks to try to reach a deal, the source added.
VTB declined to respond to questions submitted by Reuters
earlier in the day. Calls and messages sent to Finance Minister
Adriano Maleiane's mobile phone went unanswered.
Although a grace period built into most loans means
Mozambique is not in formal default, the secret borrowing
revelations - which takes its foreign debt obligations to $9.86
billion, or 80 percent of GDP - made a repayment crunch almost
inevitable.
Earlier on Monday, ratings agency Fitch downgraded
Mozambique's credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', indicating that
"a default of some kind appears probable".
HIGH ON GAS
The VTB loan had been earmarked for the construction of
shipyards in the capital, Maputo, and the northern town of Pemba
to service the former Portuguese colony's nascent but
potentially huge offshore gas industry.
Proven reserves of 180 trillion cubic feet - enough to
supply France, Britain, Germany and Italy for nearly two decades
- are among the world's biggest recent finds, but extracting the
gas is taking far longer than expected.
Now energy experts do not expect production for another
decade, undermining the immediate need for new shipyards.
In another setback for Maputo, Italy's Eni said on
Monday it was in no hurry to sell its stake in an offshore block
in the Rovuma Basin, near the border with Tanzania.
The MAM loan is just the tip of a debt iceberg - now exposed
as unsustainable - built up in the wake off the gas discoveries.
Another state firm, Proindicus, owned by the Ministries of
Interior and Defence and the security services, took out loans
of $504 million from Credit Suisse Group and $118
million from VTB, according to an International Monetary Fund
(IMF) source.
A February 2013 Credit Suisse document obtained by Reuters
said the money was to be spent on high-speed naval interceptors,
radar stations, offshore patrol vessels and aircraft.
Credit Suisse has declined to comment on the document.
Those were in addition to a $850 million bond, also arranged
by Credit Suisse and VTB in 2013, to build a tuna fishing fleet.
The offshore patrol vessels are now sitting idle on stands
on the quayside in Maputo, near the tuna boats, which are
rusting at their moorings. The so-called tuna bond
was restructured at the end of March.
Furious about being kept in the dark about all the
borrowing, foreign donors and the IMF have suspended assistance,
making the government's already dire financial straits even
worse.
Compounding Maputo's woes, the finance minister said on
Monday the French-built boats would have to be sent for a refit
because they did not meet European Union specifications. He did
not reveal costs or say why they fell short of EU standards.
"The costs involved in refitting the boats are high, hence
the work is being done in phases," Maleiane was quoted as saying
by the state news agency.
(Additional reporting by Ed Cropley and Joe Brock, writing by
Ed Cropley; editing by Jonathan Oatis and G Crosse)