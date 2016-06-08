MAPUTO, June 8 Mozambique's state firm MAM is
still in talks with Russia's VTB Bank over a late $178
million loan repayment, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said
on Wednesday, urging both parties not to rely on a government
bailout.
Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) borrowed $535 million from
VTB to build shipyards in Maputo and the northern town of Pemba
in expectation of a rapid takeoff in the offshore gas sector but
missed a May 23 deadline for its first loan repayment.
Maleiane also said the government had revised its economic
growth forecast for this year down to between 5 to 6 percent
from an original target of 7 percent as austerity measures and
debt repayments limited state spending.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
James Macharia)