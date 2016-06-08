(Adds government plan to cut expenditure)
MAPUTO, June 8 Mozambique's state firm MAM is
still in talks with Russia's VTB Bank over a late $178
million loan repayment, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said
on Wednesday, urging both parties not to rely on a government
bailout.
Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) borrowed $535 million from
VTB to build shipyards in Maputo and the northern town of Pemba
in expectation of a rapid takeoff in the offshore gas sector but
missed a May 23 deadline for its first loan repayment.
"To ensure that the debt service costs do not fall on the
state budget, the government instructs the managers of firms to
explore all possible alternatives," Maleiane told parliament.
Restructuring the loan, updating business plans and bringing
onboard strategic partners were all possible ways to avoid a
default on the debt, Maleiane said.
Delays to gas projects and at least $1.35 billion of secret
government borrowing have created a foreign debt burden that
threatens to plunge one of the world's poorest countries into
economic crisis.
The International Monetary Fund and bilateral donors were
angered by the hidden loans and cancelled direct budgetary
support, adding to Mozambique's fiscal shortfall.
Financial watchdogs from Switzerland and Britain are looking
into Credit Suisse for arranging the heavy undisclosed
sovereign borrowing. The British watchdog is also looking into
the role played by Russian bank VTB in Mozambique.
Maleiane also said the government had revised its economic
growth forecast for this year down to between 5 to 6 percent
from an original target of 7 percent as austerity measures and
debt repayments limited state spending.
Mozambique is taking immediate steps to cut planned public
expenditure this year by 10 percent, Maleiane said, according to
the state news agency.
