JOHANNESBURG, June 13 A group of 26 Mozambique
civil society organisations said on Monday $1.86 billion of
government debt arranged by Credit Suisse and Russia's
VTB Bank was illegal and should not be paid.
In a joint statement, the organisations said the loans
breached a law requiring all borrowing and guarantees longer
than a year to be approved by parliament. The debt also exceeded
limits in the 2013 budget and were not entered into that year's
budget, the groups said.
Paula Monjane from the Civil Society Budget Monitoring
Forum, which coordinated the statement, said those who broke the
law - on both sides of the transactions - should be investigated
for corruption.
"The officials who broke the law in Mozambique need to be
held accountable," she said.
"This includes the lenders and financial institutions which
facilitated these loans. In defence of the common good and
against the continued impoverishment of the Mozambican people,
we do not want, do not accept and will not pay the debts."
Mozambique's parliament has agreed to set up a commission of
inquiry into the issuing of the debt, which has pushed the
foreign borrowing levels to 80 percent of the impoverished
southern African country's GDP.
The controversial loans are an $850 million Eurobond issued
in 2013 to build a tuna-fishing fleet, a $622 million loan to
enhance maritime security and a $535 million loan to build
shipyards for the offshore natural gas sector.
The tuna bond has already been restructured and the state
company behind the $535 million loan missed a repayment of $178
million due on May 23, putting the government on track for
default.
Financial watchdogs from Switzerland and Britain are looking
into the arranging of the sovereign borrowing, which was done
without consultation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or
Mozambique's foreign donors.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said last month the
lack of transparency behind the transactions was "clearly
concealing corruption". She did not elaborate.
Credit Suisse has consistently declined to comment on the
maritime security loan. VTB, which arranged the shipyard loan,
says it expects the government to honour its sovereign
guarantee.
Both banks say the tuna bond was above board and had the
approval of the finance minister.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)