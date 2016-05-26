BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
JOHANNESBURG May 26 Russia's VTB Bank remains in talks with Mozambique state firm MAM over a late $178 million loan repayment and expects the government to honour a sovereign guarantee in the event of default, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
"In case of MAM default, VTB expects that the loan will be covered by Mozambique guarantees," the source said. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products