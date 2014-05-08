VUNDUZI, Mozambique May 8 Mozambique's Renamo
opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama registered on Thursday as a
voter for a presidential election in October, which would
legally allow him to run as a candidate, a witness to his
registration said.
Dhlakama, who has lived in the bush for more than a year to
escape what he said was government persecution, told reporters
he was interested in finalising a deal with President Armando
Guebuza's Frelimo administration to maintain peace in Mozambique
and end a low-level Renamo insurgency.
