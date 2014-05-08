VUNDUZI, Mozambique May 8 Mozambique's Renamo opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama registered on Thursday as a voter for a presidential election in October, which would legally allow him to run as a candidate, a witness to his registration said.

Dhlakama, who has lived in the bush for more than a year to escape what he said was government persecution, told reporters he was interested in finalising a deal with President Armando Guebuza's Frelimo administration to maintain peace in Mozambique and end a low-level Renamo insurgency. (Reporting by Rodrigues Luis and Manuel Mucari; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Cropley)