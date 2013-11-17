* Long dominant Frelimo challenged by smaller MDM
* Renamo boycotts, its guerrillas keep up road ambushes
* Donors, investors worried by persisting unrest
By Pascal Fletcher
MAPUTO, Nov 17 Clashes in Mozambique's second
city of Beira between rival party supporters and riot police
injured more than 20 people and stoked tension ahead of local
elections this week that will test opposition to the Frelimo
government.
In the municipal elections on Wednesday, the Frelimo party
which has ruled the southern African state since independence in
1975 faces an emerging challenge from the smaller Mozambique
Democratic Movement (MDM), after the main opposition party and
former rebel group Renamo decided to boycott the vote.
Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama is a fugitive after the
government army overran his jungle camp last month, following
sporadic ambushes and skirmishes by Renamo guerrillas which have
persisted mostly in central Sofala province. Dhlakama accuses
Frelimo of monopolising political and economic power.
These attacks have revived painful memories of the
devastating 1975-1992 civil war between Renamo and Frelimo and
foreign donors have urged President Armando Guebuza's government
to preserve peace like "a treasure".
The unrest is also worrying companies who are developing
Mozambique's big coal and gas deposits.
Despite Renamo's boycott, campaigning for Wednesday's local
elections had been relatively peaceful until Saturday, when riot
police in the port of Beira fired teargas at a rally of
supporters of MDM leader Daviz Simango, who is the mayor of
Beira, witnesses said. Frelimo party vehicles trying to drive
through or past the MDM crowd had been stoned.
MDM partisans then attacked the nearby Frelimo party
headquarters, burning several cars. Frelimo's candidate, Jaime
Neto, told local television he was injured in the arm.
A spokesman for Beira's central hospital, cited by the
Portuguese news agency Lusa, said at least 26 people were
treated for injuries. A spokesman for Mozambique's Interior
Ministry declined to comment when asked about the incident.
On Wednesday, when voters cast their ballots to elect mayors
and local representatives of 53 municipalities across the former
Portuguese colony, MDM will be seeking to hold onto the two city
mayorships it already holds in Beira and Quelimane, and win
more, even taking on Frelimo in Maputo.
ELECTION CONVOYS
"These elections will show the strength of the opposition,"
Joseph Hanlon, a senior lecturer at Britain's Open University
and an expert on Mozambique, told Reuters. Guebuza's government
faces criticism over corruption and for not using aid and
resource revenues to reduce still widespread poverty.
Hanlon said MDM needed a good showing to prove itself a
viable political force to challenge Frelimo in presidential and
legislative elections due in October next year, especially if
Renamo boycotts them too.
MDM, formed by ex-Renamo members, has eight seats in the
national parliament against Renamo's 51 and Frelimo's 191.
Honking horns, waving flags and distributing T-shirts and
posters, Frelimo and MDM election convoys criss-crossed the
capital Maputo at the weekend, without incidents in that city.
Also on Saturday, suspected Renamo gunmen killed a
government soldier and wounded several more in an ambush in
central Mozambique, local TV reported. One attacker was killed.
Renamo, which was originally created by the Rhodesian secret
services and backed by South Africa's apartheid-era military
during the civil war, is no longer viewed as having the armed
capacity to fight an all-out conflict any more.
But hit-and-run ambushes by its guerrillas on the major
north-south road in central Mozambique have already hurt tourism
and there are fears these small mobile groups might also
threaten coal export corridors and the activities of foreign
companies working to develop gas reserves.
"The Frelimo government has tried a limited military
solution but that has been unsuccessful in preventing attacks by
small Renamo cells - fighters numbering less than 10 - in rural
parts of central and northern Mozambique," Mark Schroeder of
risk consultancy Stratfor told Reuters.
With most Mozambicans strongly opposed to any idea of a
return to war, MDM is calling for dialogue.
"Renamo and Frelimo, they only know how to fight," said
Silverio Ronguane, MDM candidate running for the Matola
municipality, a major suburb of Maputo.
"Innocent people are dying ... they could end it if they
wanted," Isabel, a 43-year-old nurse in Maputo who only gave her
first name, told Reuters, commenting on the unrest.
Guebuza has offered to meet Dhlakama to discuss their
differences but the two sides have failed to agree on a venue,
and Renamo wants security guarantees and foreign observers.
