By Pascal Fletcher and Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 15 Mozambicans voted on Wednesday in
elections expected to return the ruling Frelimo party to power
in one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, which is looking
to escape years of poverty and conflict by tapping into its huge
energy resources.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT)
across the Indian Ocean nation, whose 2,500 km (1,550 mile)
coast stretches from Tanzania in the north down to South Africa.
More than 10 million voters were registered to take part in
the elections for a new president, parliament and provincial
assemblies. Foreign donors and investors hope the ballot will
help to bury old animosities still lingering from a 1975-1992
civil war fought between Frelimo and its old foe Renamo.
Ordinary Mozambicans say they want whoever wins the vote to
use the country's newly discovered resources of coal and natural
gas to end poverty and inequality and to create more jobs.
"The leaders must think of the people, they must know how to
invest the resources," said engineering student Helder Mesquita,
24, walking to a polling station with his wife and infant son.
Frelimo is a former Marxist liberation movement that has
ruled Mozambique since independence in 1975 and its presidential
candidate, former defence minister Filipe Nyusi, campaigned hard
to maintain the party's grip on power.
However, he is facing a tough challenge from both the Renamo
leader and former rebel chief Afonso Dhlakama and from a rising
third force in the former Portuguese colony -- Daviz Simango and
his Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).
Nyusi and Dhlakama voted early in the capital Maputo, as did
outgoing Frelimo President Armando Guebuza, who is barred by the
constitution from standing for a third term. Guebuza urged all
Mozambicans to vote and to shun violence.
The Frelimo candidate Nyusi said he was confident of
victory, calling the day "a celebration for Mozambicans".
The election, the fifth presidential vote since a 1992 peace
deal ended the civil war, is "the most competitive in the
history of the country", John Stremlau, vice president of peace
programmes at the Atlanta-based Carter Center, told Reuters.
INTERNATIONAL INTEREST
Stremlau is one of more than 1,000 international observers,
including from the African Union and the European Union, who
will be monitoring Wednesday's voting.
If Frelimo's Nyusi, 55, fails to secure more than 50 percent
of the total ballots, he will face a deciding second round
run-off with his nearest contender in which the anti-Frelimo
votes would be united against him.
The new president will oversee the bringing into production
of large-scale offshore natural gas and oil projects in the
north of Mozambique that are already being developed by
investors such as U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Italy's Eni.
The raging Ebola epidemic in three West African nations has
cast a pall over the wider region and stoked global alarm, but
Mozambique in the southeast corner of Africa, so far Ebola-free,
is widely viewed as a bright prospect on the continent.
The IMF sees Mozambique's gross domestic product (GDP)
growth topping eight percent this year, though it remains among
the world's least developed countries and the majority of its
more than 25 million people live in poverty.
"The real test of this transition moment is whether the
political leaders who have historically fought each other will
think in terms of a government of national unity, so that you
will have inclusivity in the aftermath," Stremlau told Reuters.
He noted all of the main political leaders had said they
would accept the result.
CALLS FOR EQUALITY, INCLUSION
Renamo's Dhlakama and MDM's Simango concentrated their
campaigns on attacking what they say is the stranglehold Frelimo
has long maintained over political and economic power in
Mozambique. They have promised more inclusive government.
"Mozambique belongs to everyone" was the slogan of MDM's
Simango, 50, a Renamo defector and civil engineer who made a
credible first showing in the 2009 presidential vote and whose
party made gains in local government elections last year.
Over two years leading up to the vote, Dhlakama's armed
Renamo partisans clashed sporadically with government troops and
police in the bush and ambushed traffic on a key north-south
highway, frightening away tourists and triggering some concerns
that Mozambique could slide back into a civil war.
The white-haired, bespectacled former guerrilla leader, who
is 61, only emerged from a mountain hideout last month to ratify
a deal with Guebuza reaffirming a 1992 peace pact. He had
accused the Frelimo government of trying to eliminate him.
Joaquim Tobias Dai, president of the Mozambican Association
of Economists, said that managing popular expectations over the
much-trumpeted coming hydrocarbons boom would be a challenge.
"Whoever wins the election must have the strategy in place
... The next five years will determine a lot," he added.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)