* Opposition has cried foul in every poll
* Africa observers say result largely free
* Fast-growing Mozambique developing huge gas deposits
(Recasts with Renamo rejection)
By Pascal Fletcher and Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 17 Mozambique's main opposition
group Renamo on Friday rejected as fraudulent results showing
the ruling Frelimo party had won national elections but African
observers endorsed the vote as largely free and acceptable.
"We don't accept the results...the results should be
annulled and new elections held," Renamo spokesman Antonio
Muchanga told Reuters in Maputo.
Wednesday's vote had been marked by irregularities, such as
ballot stuffing, he said.
Provisional results released by election authorities show
Frelimo and its candidate Filipe Nyusi, 55, headed for victory
in the presidential and legislative elections. It was the fifth
such vote since the end of the 1975-1992 civil war fought
between Frelimo and Renamo following the end of Portuguese
colonial rule.
The results show Renamo contender Afonso Dhlakama, the
former rebel chief who has fought Frelimo in the bush and at the
ballot box for more than three decades, trailing Nyusi in second
place.
A third presidential contender, Daviz Simango of the
Mozambique Democratic Movement, is placed well behind in third
Muchanga said there had been too many cases of ballot papers
already marked for Nyusi turning up outside polling stations and
this made the vote unacceptable.
INSTABILITY FEARED AMID GAS RUSH
The elections are seen as crucial for Mozambique's stability
as it prepares to reap revenues from large offshore gas deposits
being developed by foreign investors.
The opposition party's allegations of fraud contrasted with
preliminary assessments given by observer missions from the
African Union and the Southern African Development Community
(SADC), which includes regional power South Africa.
"Based on its observations, the SADC observer mission
concluded that the 2014 presidential, legislative and provincial
assembly elections in the Republic of Mozambique were generally
peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible," SADC said in a
statement read in Maputo by South African Foreign Minister Maite
Nkoana-Mashabane.
In a similar initial report by its observers, the African
Union also endorsed the elections as "largely peaceful and free
from intimidation".
A spokesman for Mozambique's national electoral commission
said Renamo should direct any complaints it might have through
legal channels set up to deal with them.
Renamo parliament deputies had already accused police in the
second city of Beira and in Nampula in the north of intimidating
voters to influence the outcome of the vote in Frelimo's favour.
Frelimo has rejected these allegations as "bad faith".
Resource-rich but impoverished Mozambique is high on
investor radar screens, with brisk annual economic growth rates
of 8 percent fueled by discoveries of coal and natural gas.
The new president will oversee the bringing into production
of large-scale offshore natural gas and oil projects in the
north already being developed by investors such as U.S. oil
major Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Italy's Eni.
When Dhlakama voted on Wednesday, he urged the electoral
authorities to ensure that the outcome be credible and
transparent "for the first time". He has lost every election to
Frelimo over the last two decades, alleging fraud every time.
In their campaigns, Renamo's Dhlakama and MDM's Simango
attacked what they say is the stranglehold Frelimo has long
maintained over political and economic power in Mozambique.
In the two years before the vote, Dhlakama's armed Renamo
partisans clashed sporadically with government troops and police
and ambushed traffic on a north-south highway, triggering some
concerns Mozambique could slide back into civil war.
The former guerrilla leader, who is 61, emerged from a bush
hideout only last month to ratify a deal with outgoing Frelimo
President Armando Guebuza reaffirming the 1992 peace pact.
Guebuza is barred by the constitution from standing for a third
term.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Angus MacSwan)