MAPUTO Oct 24 Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party
and its candidate Filipe Nyusi won the country's presidential
and legislative elections, according to provisional results
announced by the national electoral commission (CNE), with all
votes counted.
The results of the Oct. 15 vote, which need to be ratified
by the Constitutional Court, gave Nyusi 57 percent of the votes,
while Renamo's Afonso Dhlakama had just over 36 percent and
Daviz Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement nearly 7
percent.
