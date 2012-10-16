NEW DELHI Oct 16 Mozambique will offer new exploration blocks in the first quarter of 2013, Abdul Razak Noormahomed, vice-minister of mineral resources, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Petrotech energy conference on Tuesday.

About 12 blocks will be offered, at least three of them in the gas-rich Rovuma basin, said Inocencia Maculuve, a petroleum geologist at the National Institute Of Petroleum.

The state-owned National Petroleum Institute is the regulatory authority for petroleum exploration and production in Mozambique, managing all licensing rounds and awarding of blocks. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)