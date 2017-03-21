BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
Exxon, the world's biggest publicly traded oil producer, agreed earlier this month to pay Eni $2.8 billion for a 25 percent stake in a Mozambican gas field.
Eni is currently the operator of Mozambique's Area 4 licence which, with 85 trillion cubic feet of gas, is one of the world's largest gas discoveries in recent years.
The deal offers Mozambique the chance to transform itself from one of the world's poorest countries into a global LNG exporter. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results