LONDON Jan 23 Mozambique's default on a coupon
payment for its dollar-denominated bond last week was
"unnecessary" and a step backwards for the country's
relationship with the holders of the debt, a group of creditors
said in a statement on Monday.
Mozambique announced a week ago it would not make the $59.8
million payment to holders of its 2023 bond due on Jan. 18
because A deteriorating economic and fiscal situation made its
ability to repay debt this year extremely limited.
"This development is a retrograde step for the prospects of
Mozambique engaging in good faith negotiations with
bondholders," the Committee of Mozambique's Bondholders said in
a statement.
"The default was unnecessary, given the improvement since
October in Mozambique's economic and financial situation," the
statement said. It added that Maputo was continuing to service
other external debt, which signalled "a strategic default
targeted at the bondholders."
The committee was formed in November and includes
AllianceBernstein, Franklin Templeton Investment Management and
Greylock Capital Management as well as NWI Management and Pharo
Management. It says it represents 60 percent of the holders of
Mozambique's so-called "tuna bond".
The southern African country, one of the world's poorest,
has seen its currency and investor confidence collapse since
April, when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) halted a loan
after uncovering previously undisclosed debts. The additional
debt burden came to light only days after bondholders had agreed
to a restructuring.
In its statement, the committee reiterated there was nothing
to negotiate until it saw an international audit of state firms'
loans requested by the IMF and an outline of what sort of
engagement the fund would envisage going forward.
It also repeated that Mozambique needs to accept
"intercreditor equity" - referring to equal treatment for loan
and bond creditors as well as bilateral lenders.
"While negotiations are premature, the committee has been
prepared to discuss its views and analysis of all aspects of the
situation facing Mozambique. To date, neither the government nor
its advisors has engaged with the committee on such initial
discussions," the statement said.
On Friday, Fitch said Mozambique's failure to pay the
interest on the bond pointed to an extended period of
uncertainty.
