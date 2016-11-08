LONDON Nov 8 Holders of Mozambique's 2023
Eurobond said on Tuesday they had formed a creditors' committee
representing 60 percent of holders of the issue, but added that
other commercial and multilateral lenders ought to be first in
line to provide debt relief.
"The formation of the GGMB (Global Group of Mozambique
Bondholders) was triggered by Mozambique's surprise announcement
on October 25, 2016 that it intends to seek a restructuring of
the entirety of its external commercial debt, including the 2023
bonds that creditors agreed to restructure only six months ago,"
the statement said.
The committee also added that negotiations with the
government should only begin once an independent debt audit had
been completed and published.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)