* Offer includes three offshore Rovuma Basin areas
* Gas and oil licensing round is 5th held by Mozambique
* Ruling Frelimo party seems set to win last week's vote
By Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 23 Mozambique on Thursday opened up
15 new offshore and onshore areas for gas and oil exploration
and production in its north, centre and south, a week after
national elections which are expected to return the ruling
Frelimo party to power.
The blocks on offer in the latest licensing round launched
in Maputo and London included three new areas of the northern
Rovuma Basin, where U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Italy's Eni are already developing
multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
projects.
Around 180 trillion cubic feet of gas have been found in the
Rovuma Basin, enough to supply Germany, Britain, France and
Italy for 18 years.
Mozambican officials expect more than $30 billion will be
invested initially in the natural gas sector to build capacity
to produce 20 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), with first exports due to start in 2018.
Other areas offered on Thursday in the fifth gas and oil
licensing round held by Mozambique included six offshore blocks
in the central Zambezi Delta, and two more off Angoche in the
northern province of Nampula.
Mineral Resources Minister Esperanca Bias led the
presentation in London and Jose Branquinho, director of resource
evaluation at the National Institute of Petroleum (INP),
delivered the one in Maputo.
The onshore areas on offer were three in the central-south
Pande-Temane zone and one at Palmeira in the south.
AMENDED PETROLEUM LAW
Mozambique, which still bears the scars of a 1975-1992 civil
war, held presidential and legislative elections last week.
Provisional results so far show the ruling Frelimo party and its
candidate Filipe Nyusi headed for a comfortable victory.
Although the voting in the former Portuguese Indian Ocean
colony was endorsed as peaceful by African and international
observers, the main opposition party Renamo has alleged fraud.
Renamo's candidate, former rebel chief Afonso Dhlakama, says
he will challenge the results but has ruled out violence, which
is reassuring for foreign donors and investors.
The timetable provided by Mozambique's INP for the latest
gas and oil licensing round says bids will be accepted until
Jan. 20, 2015 and will then be evaluated during February and
March to allow contract negotiations to take place in March and
April. Contracts will be signed from April onwards.
The opening up of new areas followed the passage of an
amended petroleum law by parliament in August that requires
investors to partner with state oil firm ENH. The law also says
25 percent of all gas produced should go to the domestic market.
Mozambique is hoping revenue from its large natural gas
deposits and its fledgling coal mining and export industry will
help it emerge from years of poverty and aid dependence.
Industry analysts say it needs to develop its LNG by the end
of this decade as other supplies come on the market from West
and East Africa and the global supply/demand scenario shifts,
with the United States moving from energy importer to exporter.
Some experts say Mozambique may struggle to meet its
official target date of 2018 for the start of LNG exports.
